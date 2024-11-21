New playground inspired by Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site officially opens

A new playground, mirroring the heritage of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site, has been unveiled by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability, is joined by children from Coalbrookdale Primary School for the official opening of Dale End Park playground. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Themed play equipment at Dale End Park includes a bespoke climbing frame reflecting the area’s iconic bridges, including the world-famous Iron Bridge, and a wooden steam train in a nod to the area’s reputation as the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution.

It was important for the playground to be sympathetic to the natural surroundings, so the design uses sustainably sourced timber and a nature-inspired bark safety surface. Earthy colours have been used so the equipment blends in.

Play pieces are designed to be challenging and inclusive. Examples include a parent and toddler swing seat, cradle swing seat and basket swings. There’s also a rain wheel spinner, gravity spinner bowl and play panels which children with visual and hearing impairments can enjoy and mood panels suitable for children with autism.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, Planning & Sustainability said:

“I’m blown away by the new play area at Dale End Park which has been completed ahead of schedule to the highest standard. This was a challenging project due to the shape of the site and its location within the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site.

“It was crucial the design was sensitive to the area’s natural surrounds and incorporated environmentally friendly materials.

“We worked with the local community to understand what they would like from the design and I’m delighted the new play area has exceeded expectations.

“This play area is another example of how we are installing equipment that is exciting, physically challenging and encourages children to interact.”

Residents and pupils at nearby Coalbrookdale Primary School were given the opportunity to be involved.

Headteacher Mandy Dhaliwal said:

“Our school has been delighted to be part of the development of this play area, which has become a vibrant space for our children to explore, play, and grow together.

“The children love the variety of equipment available, and it’s wonderful to see them fully engaged in imaginative play, building friendships, and staying active. Having such a well-designed play space not only supports their physical development but also plays an essential role in their mental and emotional wellbeing.”

The £94,000 playground, funded by housing developer contributions, has been designed and installed by Eibe Play. It is the latest in a long line of playground refurbishments delivered by the Council which is responsible for 117 play areas across Telford and Wrekin.

As part of the upgrade, there are also new park benches and two pieces of gym equipment for adults, an exercise bike and knee-raise lift. The picnic tables have been refurbished and two new gates installed for easier access.