Hospital ward courtyard reopens to improve patient experience

The courtyard on Ward 32 (Trauma and Orthopaedics) at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH) has been redeveloped with the help of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) Charity.

The opening of the courtyard at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

The gardening team at RSH has worked closely with the ward staff to create raised beds, filled with sensory items that can support patients who have memory issues to connect with nature and memories of their gardens.

They have also worked hard to tidy up the area, to make it wheelchair and bed accessible. The area now benefits from two new benches and a large gazebo and will give patients an opportunity to get outside and to try some reconditioning activities.

Jo Williams, Chief Executive, and Andrew Morgan, Chair in Common, joined ward colleagues and patients to celebrate the opening of this newly developed area.

Helen Williams, Ward Manager, said: “As a team we are aware that some of our patients can be with us for several weeks. We wanted to provide them with an accessible and comfortable place to get outside, which is important for their health and wellbeing.

“We want to thank the gardening team for their hard work and dedication to transforming this space. We are also grateful for the support of SaTH Charity for purchasing us the gazebo and benches, which make it a more useable space for both our patients and their loved ones.

“We would like to share this space with other areas who do not have access to the outside, they are welcome to use the space if they call the ward ahead of the visit and remain with their patient.

“We are looking forward to seeing how the garden changes through the seasons and encouraging our patients to get outside for some fresh air.” Jo Williams, Chief Executive of The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust (SaTH) said: “I can see the work the staff and gardening team have taken to make this courtyard a useable space for both patients and staff.

“The patient’s moods were immediately lifted by coming outside, sitting in a green space and feeling the sun on their skin. We can’t underestimate the importance of getting patients outside not only for their physical health but their general wellbeing. I look forward to seeing how the garden develops.”

Julia Clarke, Director of Public Participation, said: “SaTH Charity is proud to support teams who are improving spaces that benefit patient experience during their stay at the hospital. We all know how good it feels to get outside, it gives us a fresh perspective and boosts our mood.”