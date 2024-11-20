3.7 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

Withnesses sought after 10-year-old is injured in Oswestry collision

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Oswestry in which a 10-year-old girl was seriously injured.

The incident occurred at around 8.30am on Friday morning on Unicorn Road when a car collided with the girl.

She was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and is currently in a stable condition.

- Advertisement -

Officers would like to speak to anybody who may have seen the collision or from anybody who has dash cam footage from around the time it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Constable Andrew Quinn by emailing andrew.quinn@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP