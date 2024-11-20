Withnesses sought after 10-year-old is injured in Oswestry collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision in Oswestry in which a 10-year-old girl was seriously injured.

The incident occurred at around 8.30am on Friday morning on Unicorn Road when a car collided with the girl.

She was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital and is currently in a stable condition.

- Advertisement -

Officers would like to speak to anybody who may have seen the collision or from anybody who has dash cam footage from around the time it happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Constable Andrew Quinn by emailing andrew.quinn@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online or by calling 0800 555 111.