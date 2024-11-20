2.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

Temporary traffic lights to remain in place on A49 at Bayston Hill

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

National Highways has issued an update regarding the ongoing temporary traffic lights in place on the A49 at Bayston Hill.

In the early hours of Monday, November 11th, a serious incident involving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) occurred. The vehicle left the carriageway, resulting in significant damage to a nearby home and a pub.

Due to the severity of the damage and concerns for public safety, National Highways has implemented the closure of the nearby footpath and the closure of one lane of the A49 nearest to the damaged buildings.

- Advertisement -

Temporary traffic lights have been installed to manage traffic flow.

These measures have inevitably led to significant congestion and delays for road users which National Highways acknowledges.

National Highways say the traffic lights will remain in place until necessary remedial work is completed to stabilise the damaged structures.

Alternative Routes

To minimise disruption, National Highways recommends the following alternative routes:

Longer-distance North/South Journeys: A5, M54, M6, M5, M50
Cross-border Journeys (North Shropshire): A483, A458, A488/A489
Cross-border Journeys (South Shropshire): A489
Ongoing Updates

National Highways say they are closely monitoring the situation and working with emergency services and Shropshire Council to expedite the necessary repairs.

Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance, check for the latest traffic information, and consider alternative routes to avoid delays and potential disruption.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP