Temporary traffic lights to remain in place on A49 at Bayston Hill

National Highways has issued an update regarding the ongoing temporary traffic lights in place on the A49 at Bayston Hill.

In the early hours of Monday, November 11th, a serious incident involving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) occurred. The vehicle left the carriageway, resulting in significant damage to a nearby home and a pub.

Due to the severity of the damage and concerns for public safety, National Highways has implemented the closure of the nearby footpath and the closure of one lane of the A49 nearest to the damaged buildings.

- Advertisement -

Temporary traffic lights have been installed to manage traffic flow.

These measures have inevitably led to significant congestion and delays for road users which National Highways acknowledges.

National Highways say the traffic lights will remain in place until necessary remedial work is completed to stabilise the damaged structures.

Alternative Routes

To minimise disruption, National Highways recommends the following alternative routes:

Longer-distance North/South Journeys: A5, M54, M6, M5, M50

Cross-border Journeys (North Shropshire): A483, A458, A488/A489

Cross-border Journeys (South Shropshire): A489

Ongoing Updates

National Highways say they are closely monitoring the situation and working with emergency services and Shropshire Council to expedite the necessary repairs.

Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance, check for the latest traffic information, and consider alternative routes to avoid delays and potential disruption.