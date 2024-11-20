NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin raises funds for Shropshire Supports Refugees

Staff at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin have raised £110 in aid of Shropshire Supports Refugees.

Pictured are Jayne Morris, Engagement and Insight Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, Amanda Jones, CEO of Shropshire Supports Refugees, and Amelia Woodward, Communication and Engagement Officer at NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin

The organisation held a Bake Off and Cake Sale, which was a sweet success, and staff showcased their baking talents in support of a vital local cause.

The funds raised will support Shropshire Supports Refugees in providing much-needed assistance to refugees and asylum seekers in the region. Additionally, a clothing drive was held during the event, collecting warm coats, jackets and trainers for the winter months.

“We are thrilled with the generosity shown by everyone who took part in the bake-off,” said Claire Skidmore, Chief Finance Officer and judge of the bake-off, from NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin. “Not only did we enjoy a lunchbreak of delicious homemade cakes, but we were also able support a worthy local charity who make a positive impact on the lives of refugees in our community. It’s inspiring to see how, together, we can make a difference.”

Upon receiving the donation, Amanda Jones, CEO of Shropshire Supports Refugees, said, “We are always so grateful at Shropshire Supports Refugees when organisations, individuals and groups think about us and the people we support – especially during the cold months.

“Finding out that NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin very kindly held a cake sale and collected warm clothes was absolutely heartwarming.

“We estimate that over 3000 people from refugee and migrant backgrounds live in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.

“Our Organisation aims to support as many of them as we can and as many different ways as they need, and we are a willing conduit between services that help refugees and people seeking asylum and the people themselves.

“We are now not just providing resettlement support but also immigration to level two, and we can help people convert their visas to E-Visas. As well as all the other activities we provide to make sure they feel welcome and supported.”

Ceri Wright was crowned the competition winner, impressing the judges with her Lemon Drizzle cake.

“I’m so proud to have been part of such a wonderful event supporting Shropshire Supports Refugees,” said Ceri Wright, Care Settings Lead Pharmacy Technician in the Medicines Management Team. “Being crowned top baker was the cherry on the cake!”