Improvements to Shrewsbury station area progressing well

Shropshire Council says work to enhance and improve the area to the front of Shrewsbury railway station is progressing well.

An aerial photo of the area undergoing work. Photo: Shropshire Council

The area includes the gyratory next to Shrewsbury railway station, connecting Castle Gates (A5191), Chester Street (A528), Smithfield Road (A458) and Cross Street (A528), along with areas to the north and south.

Work is due to pause for Christmas between 2 December and 6 January and main work on the roads has now stopped and, to ease congestion, the temporary traffic lights have been removed at the Cross Street/Castle Foregate junction, and some of the traffic islands have been removed on Chester Street at its junctions with Smithfield Road and Cross Street.

Much of the new paving has now been laid, and work is currently underway at Smithfield Road/Chester Street to widen the footway.

After 2 December some traffic barriers will remain in place at the road junctions to help with directing traffic, and some small scale footway work may continue.

Work will recommence on 6 January 2025 and include the continuation of paving works and the introduction of new signs, posts, permanent traffic signals and street lighting.

Cross Street closure

Cross Street will need to be closed in late January/early February to enable paving works on both sides and under the railway bridge – further details will be published once confirmed.

A positive site meeting has also been held with Network Rail and council officers to discuss and identify actions regarding the issue of pigeons and water under the railway bridge.

Some disruption

Dan Morris, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“Work on this scheme is progressing well and I’m sure people will already be noticing the changes in the area.

“We appreciate that there has inevitably been some disruption to road users, but measures are in place to minimise congestion and we thank people for their continued patience and understanding while this work is carried out.

“This project will see improvements around the station gyratory area which will greatly enhance the area, improve accessibility, and ease movement for people travelling through the area – whatever their mode of travel.”

The ‘station quarter’ work – being carried out by local company McPhillips Ltd on behalf of Shropshire Council – is Government funded and is set to be completed by summer 2025.