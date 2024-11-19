Walker rescued in Carding Mill Valley

Fire crews were this morning called to a rescue operation in the Carding Mill Valley to rescue a walker who had become injured.

At approximately 10.21am, firefighters from Church Stretton and Ludlow were dispatched to the scene.

The walker, who had sustained injuries, was located on the side of a hill.

Rescue crews utilised specialised equipment, including a line rescue system and a spinal board, to safely extract the casualty.

The injured person was then transferred to a National Trust mule vehicle for transportation to the National Trust office.