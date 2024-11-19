Telford MP writes to train operators over service disruption

Shaun Davies MP for Telford has written a letter to Transport for Wales and West Midlands Trains regarding service disruption on the Shrewsbury to Birmingham line.

Telford Central railway station. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Shaun said, “Over the last few days, many residents have reached out to me to share their frustrations about yet more disruption on the train line between Shrewsbury and Birmingham (via Telford).

“I hear these concerns loud and clear. Yesterday, I wrote to Transport for Wales and West Midlands Trains to demand immediate action to address these ongoing issues. They must get a grip. I will keep residents updated on the response.”

In the letter the MP expresses his concern regarding the recent disruptions to train services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham (via Telford) which have significantly impacted constituents in Telford.

This includes the announcement by Transport for Wales that all services will terminate at Wolverhampton until Friday 22 November due to a fleet shortage, which the MP says is unacceptable and has caused considerable inconvenience to passengers who rely on these services for their daily commutes and other essential travel.

He added this latest disruption is not an isolated incident but rather part of a long-standing pattern of unreliable and inadequate rail services affecting Telford.

Dear Mr. Price and Mr. McConnell,

I am writing to express my deep concern regarding the recent disruptions to train services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham (via Telford) which have significantly impacted my constituents in Telford. The announcement that all services will terminate at Wolverhampton due to a fleet shortage is unacceptable and has caused considerable inconvenience to passengers who rely on these services for their daily commutes and other essential travel.

This latest disruption is not an isolated incident but rather part of a long-standing pattern of unreliable and inadequate rail services affecting Telford. Over the past few years, there have been numerous complaints from passengers about the reliability of services provided by both Transport for Wales and West Midlands Trains. Issues such as frequent delays, cancellations, and overcrowded trains have been consistently reported, causing frustration and hardship for daily commuters.

For instance, the Transport for Wales Rail Service Quality Report for 2022-23 highlighted that only 70.7% of Wales Cross Border services arrived on time or were delayed by less than three minutes. Additionally, 29.1% of these services were delayed between three and 59 minutes, and 4.32% were cancelled altogether. These figures reflect a troubling trend of poor service quality that needs urgent attention.

As the Member of Parliament for Telford, (and along with thousands of Telford and Shropshire residents) I urge both Transport for Wales and West Midlands Trains to get a grip and take immediate action to address these systemic issues. It is imperative that we work together to ensure that the rail services are reliable, efficient, and capable of meeting the needs of the community. The services you provide are critical to our economy, access to education, healthcare and the visitor economy. I request a detailed plan outlining the steps that will be taken to resolve the current disruptions and prevent similar occurrences in the future and an urgent meeting.

I look forward to your prompt response and a commitment to improving the rail services for the people of Telford.

Yours sincerely,

Shaun Davies, MP

Member of Parliament for Telford