PCC backs campaign for safer young drivers

PCC John Campion is backing a Shrewsbury mother’s campaign calling for change after she tragically lost her son in a traffic collision last year.

The petition is organised and led by Crystal Owen who is actively campaigning for The Graduated Driving Licence, backed by the AA, to be introduced.

If introduced it will ensure young drivers, aged between 17 to 19 years-old, to undergo a minimum six-month learning period before being eligible for a practical test, helping them to gain valuable experience on a variety of roads and in different weather conditions.

After they’ve passed their test, for the first six months (or until they turn 20, whichever comes first), they will not be able to carry passengers aged 25 or under unless accompanied by an older adult.

In West Mercia, the number of people killed or seriously injured on the roads has increased by 103%. Nationally, almost 5,000 young drivers aged 25 and under are harmed on our roads every year.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I am proudly supporting Crystal’s campaign as too many lives are being lost or people seriously injured on our roads.

“I had the honour of meeting with Crystal, following the tragic loss of her son, and I was struck by her determination and drive for change.

“Improving road safety has long been a priority of mine, which is why I want to play my part. Together, Crystal and I have written to our local MPs, and I am now calling on members of the public to sign the petition to help bring about the change our young people, and their loved ones, deserve.”

Crystal Owen said: “I lost my 17-year-old son, Harvey, last November as a passenger in a young friend’s car in North Wales. He had his whole life ahead of him, and I was powerless to protect him from the one thing I never thought would happen.

“This story of loss is all too common with law change long overdue. I have recently met with the Minister of Transport about the need to introduce Graduated Driving Licences for young drivers, and it will soon be debated in parliament so it’s important this momentum continues.

“We know these life-saving safety measures work, as they are already making a difference in other countries, so please show your support by signing the petition, today.”

Join more than 20,000 signatories by signing the petition.