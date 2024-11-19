-0.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Oswestry’s female cricketers win Cricket Shropshire’s Women’s Club of the Year award

Oswestry Cricket Club’s Women & Girls’ (WaGs) section is celebrating another triumph this year after being named Women’s Club of the Year by Cricket Shropshire.

Celbrating the win are Neeve Reimann, Linsey Arran, Jo Phillips, Lisa Bladen (Vice Captain) and Hollie Dixon. Photo: Cricket Shropshire
The award win was announced at Cricket Shropshire’s prestigious annual awards event, held recently at the Albright Hussey Hotel in Shrewsbury.

Cricket Shropshire’s Women & Girls’ Recreational Cricket Officer, Katie Rushton commented: “Oswestry, stormed both their softball and hardball leagues, finishing top in the newly formed Super 10’s County League, losing just one fixture, and Shropshire 8’s Hardball division.

“Beyond their playing success they are a fantastic group of individuals both on and off the field, supporting their own players and young players that move up through the ranks. Furthermore, they have built great rapport and camaraderie with their fellow women’s hardball and softball teams. We look forward to seeing the women and girls continue to thrive.”

Oswestry WaGs captain & coach, Naomi Payne added: “We were thrilled to have won both leagues so comprehensively this season. Every single player contributed to our most successful season yet, and it was especially pleasing to see the progress of our talented younger players.

“To win is wonderful of course, but I am most proud of the spirit of fun and fair play in which we approach all our games and which our youngsters have fully embraced.”

