-0.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Moreton Hall’s students success at Shrewsbury Drapers Competition

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Moreton Hall students have once again showcased their exceptional talent at the annual Shrewsbury Textiles Competition, hosted by the historic Shrewsbury Drapers Company.

Students from Moreton Hall in Oswestry have contributed six pieces to the annual Textiles Competition and Exhibition
Students from Moreton Hall in Oswestry have contributed six pieces to the annual Textiles Competition and Exhibition

This year’s theme, “The Four Seasons,” inspired 84 entries from students across the region, including 52 from Moreton Hall alone.

The Darwin Room at Shrewsbury Library is currently adorned with a stunning array of textile creations, including intricate corsets, textured hangings, and groundbreaking embroidery. Six remarkable pieces from Moreton Hall students are on display, each reflecting the unique interpretation of the seasonal theme.

- Advertisement -

Lower Sixth Form student Aura impressed the judges with her quirky origami “Springtime” flower dress, earning a Commended Award. Meanwhile, Upper Sixth Form student Amelia’s “Coastal Posts” sculpture, a captivating blend of embroidery, felt, and mixed media, garnered a Highly Commended Award.

Cecily, also in Upper Sixth Form, achieved extraordinary success, securing two prestigious awards. Her machine-embroidered hanging on delicate chiffon, depicting contemplative faces, earned her the highest honor in the student category – the Susan Auster Student Gold Award and a £200 prize. Additionally, her innovative and graphic textile work was recognized with the Student Graphic Textile Award, a £50 prize, and a unique sculptural trophy.

The exhibition, open to the public from November 13th to 23rd during library hours, provides an opportunity to appreciate the exceptional talent and creativity of these young artists. Don’t miss the chance to witness these inspiring works firsthand.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP