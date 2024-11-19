Moreton Hall’s students success at Shrewsbury Drapers Competition

Moreton Hall students have once again showcased their exceptional talent at the annual Shrewsbury Textiles Competition, hosted by the historic Shrewsbury Drapers Company.

Students from Moreton Hall in Oswestry have contributed six pieces to the annual Textiles Competition and Exhibition

This year’s theme, “The Four Seasons,” inspired 84 entries from students across the region, including 52 from Moreton Hall alone.

The Darwin Room at Shrewsbury Library is currently adorned with a stunning array of textile creations, including intricate corsets, textured hangings, and groundbreaking embroidery. Six remarkable pieces from Moreton Hall students are on display, each reflecting the unique interpretation of the seasonal theme.

- Advertisement -

Lower Sixth Form student Aura impressed the judges with her quirky origami “Springtime” flower dress, earning a Commended Award. Meanwhile, Upper Sixth Form student Amelia’s “Coastal Posts” sculpture, a captivating blend of embroidery, felt, and mixed media, garnered a Highly Commended Award.

Cecily, also in Upper Sixth Form, achieved extraordinary success, securing two prestigious awards. Her machine-embroidered hanging on delicate chiffon, depicting contemplative faces, earned her the highest honor in the student category – the Susan Auster Student Gold Award and a £200 prize. Additionally, her innovative and graphic textile work was recognized with the Student Graphic Textile Award, a £50 prize, and a unique sculptural trophy.

The exhibition, open to the public from November 13th to 23rd during library hours, provides an opportunity to appreciate the exceptional talent and creativity of these young artists. Don’t miss the chance to witness these inspiring works firsthand.