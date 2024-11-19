-0.3 C
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Man arrested after QR code stickers promoting drug sales appear in Shrewsbury

A man has been arrested after stickers appeared around Shrewsbury branding a QR code for people to purchase drugs online.

The arrest came after officers received a number of reports about the stickers last month.

When people scanned the QR code it would take them to a website where they could then purchase class B drugs, such as cannabis.

The man, aged 38, was arrested on Thursday 7 November on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class B drugs and criminal damage.

Police Sergeant Gary Lansdale, from Shrewsbury’s Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We were made aware that these stickers had appeared in the town, which is used to sell illegal substances, and quickly launched an investigation.

“As a result of our enquiries we are pleased to report that a man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply class B drugs, and criminal damage in connection with the stickers.”

Police say he has since been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

