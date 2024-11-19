-0.3 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Emergency services attend collision at Marshbrook

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Emergency services were called to a head-on collision at Marshbrook this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 8am, prompting the deployment of two fire engines from Church Stretton and Craven Arms.

Fortunately, all three individuals involved in the collision had self-extricated prior to the fire service’s arrival.

They were subsequently placed in the care of paramedics.

Firefighters utilised small gear to secure the vehicles and the surrounding area, ensuring public safety.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.

News

News

Entertainment

Business

Entertainment

Features

Business

Features

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

