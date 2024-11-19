Emergency services attend collision at Marshbrook

Emergency services were called to a head-on collision at Marshbrook this morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 8am, prompting the deployment of two fire engines from Church Stretton and Craven Arms.

Fortunately, all three individuals involved in the collision had self-extricated prior to the fire service’s arrival.

They were subsequently placed in the care of paramedics.

Firefighters utilised small gear to secure the vehicles and the surrounding area, ensuring public safety.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police also attended.