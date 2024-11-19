Conservatives join fight to save Oswestry Post Office



Conservatives in Oswestry have joined the fight to stop the closure of Oswestry’s central post office.

Pictured are Oswestry Area Conservative Town and Unitary Councillors Cllr Robert Macey, Cllr Mark Jones, Cllr Frank Davis, Cllr Joyce Barrow, Cllr Les Maguire and Cllr Steve Davenport

They say the much-loved service is a lifeline for the town and the surrounding villages, providing vital services to so many people.

The planned closure would be a big blow to both residents and businesses who rely on the post office for everything from posting parcels to accessing banking services.

- Advertisement -

Oswestry Conservatives are calling on the Post Office to rethink this plan, as it would leave many people struggling to access these essential services.

“Post offices are at the heart of our communities, especially in Oswestry and the surrounding area it serves,” said Conservative local councillor and resident Les Maguire. “This isn’t about politics – it’s about protecting a service that so many people depend on. We’re asking everyone, from our MP to local councillors and residents, to come together and fight to keep it

open.”

Local Conservatives are running a petition so you can add your support to the efforts being

made across the community to save Oswestry Post Office.