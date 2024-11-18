Two dead following collision on A5 at Oswestry

Two men have died following a collision on the A5 near Oswestry yesterday afternoon.

The collision involving a car and box van took place near the Mile End Roundabout at around 5pm. A woman and a child who were passengers in the box van suffered injuries not thought to be serious.

Police say a blue Peugeot estate had been travelling westbound towards Oswestry and a grey Renault box van had been travelling in the opposite direction before they both collided.

The driver of the van, a 33-year-old man, and the driver of the car involved, an 81-year-old man, were both sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival we found four patients from the box van and the car.

“Firstly, the driver of the first car and secondly, the driver of the lorry, both of whom were assessed and unfortunately, it was clear that nothing could be done to save them and they were confirmed deceased at the scene.

“Thirdly and fourthly, a woman and a child who were passengers in the van. Both were assessed and had sustained injuries not believed to be serious.

“They were conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment.

“No further patients required treatment.”

Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, a Critical Care Car from The Air Ambulance Service and a Medic from Wales Air Ambulance attended the scene.

Witness Appeal

Police officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage of the incident.

Please get in touch with Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) on sciunorth@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 01743 261833.