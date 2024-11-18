Tigers strike in overtime aginst Milton Keynes Lightning

Autocraft Telford Tigers returned to home ice after a terrific victory on the road against Romford in their previous game.

Import forwards Eric Henderson and David Thomson have added considerable skill to the roster with both players contributing greatly to the improvement in recent games, with Henderson scoring a hat trick and Thomson two goals against the Raiders.

The opening period like much of the whole game, was close and hard fought with both net minders – Brad Day for Telford and Jordan Hedley for Milton Keynes – in top form. Telford thought they had scored when Harry Ferguson took advantage of Hedley being out of position and shot into the open net but referee Williams ruled the “goal” out for interference.

Early in the second period the home side took the lead with another stunning goal from David Thomson. The Tigers’ import forward took control of the puck on the Lightning blue line, stick handled past two Milton Keynes defenders and then shot through Hedley and into the net.

Midway through the period the visitors were level when the puck broke to Carter Hamill in the slot and he hit a first time shot that hit Day and went in.

In the last two minutes of the period, Eric Henderson was called for hooking giving Milton Keynes a power play. With just two seconds of the period left, Ross Venus hit a wrist shot over Day’s glove and into the net to give Milton Keynes the lead which was harsh on Telford.

The third period was as close as the previous two and Tigers were pressing constantly to get the equaliser. With just four minutes of regulation time left, the pressure paid off when Scott McKenzie passed to Fin Howells in front of goal. Howells’s first shot hit the pads of Hedley but the puck squirmed to his right where Howells was able to get to the rebound first and dispatched it into the open net to draw the sides level.

Almost immediately Milton Keynes could have been back in front but for a superb save from Day. With pressure on the Telford goal, Day made a save and was left flat on his back on the ice with the goal wide open, the puck broke to a Lightning forward who sent a looping shot over Day and seemingly into the net, but Day somehow managed to throw up his hand to catch the puck in his glove before it went over the line.

With no further goals the game went to overtime.

Telford started overtime well and had a great chance to win the game after Adam Harding was hauled down when in on goal and awarded a penalty shot. But Hedley once again proved difficult to beat, saving Harding’s shot with his pads.

The miss was forgotten within seconds as Tigers broke away on the Lightning goal. Thomson and Henderson led the break away and Thomson waited for the perfect moment to send a cross ice pass to Henderson who sent a first time shot high over Hedley’s despairing dive and into the net to win the game.

Tigers now have back to back four point weekends and are improving with every game.

Final Score: Autocraft Telford Tigers 3 Milton Keynes Lightning 2.

Scorers: David Thomson, Fin Howells and Eric Henderson

Man of the match: James Smith.

After the game Head Coach Tom Watkins, commented, “What a great night!

“We came from behind to tie the game to take it to overtime, have a chance to clinch it with a penalty shot but then bounce back to secure the win with an outstanding 2 on 1 rush.

“It was fantastic to see the fans really appreciate the effort and endeavour of the team this evening, show that energy and delight with the support they showed at the end of the game. It really was great to see and very much appreciated.

“We dug deep tonight against a very good team and got better and better as the game went on, a very solid third period and a very controlled possession based overtime period which we controlled very well to take the 2 points.”