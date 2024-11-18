Shrewsbury wins prestigious Great Town Award

Shrewsbury has solidified its reputation as a great town by winning the prestigious Great Town Award in a recent national competition.

An aerial view of Shrewsbury

Annually the Academy of Urbanism whose 1600 members include planners, architects, conservation officers and urbanists seeks nominations for their Awards which recognise the best Street, Place, Neighbourhood, Town/City and European City. Those nominations are shortlisted to 3 finalists in each category and following visits by judges the wider membership votes to determine the winners.

Shrewsbury was shortlisted alongside Bath and Lewes and Academy members made up a judging panel which visited the town in September meeting people from all walks of life to understand how Shrewsbury met the judging criteria.

The results were announced last Wednesday in London. Helen Ball, Town Clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council said: “To be considered as one of the top three towns across the whole of the UK was incredible in itself, but winning the award has put Shrewsbury on the map. We are constantly striving to find new and innovative ways to promote our wonderful town as a prime location.

“Winning the Great Town Award was such a great accolade for the town both in terms of reputation and in regard to the local economy. We really enjoyed showing the judges around our lovely town.”

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor David Vasmer said: “When you live in a place like Shrewsbury, we often take it for granted as we get used to walking the same streets, seeing the same buildings and meeting the same people. But it is only when we welcome visitors that we realise how privileged we are to live in such a great town.

“We would like to thank the Academy for the opportunity to showcase Shrewsbury as a great town and the fact that we reached the final was a win in itself, but to win the Great Town Award is a huge honour and achievement and a testimony to all those who work tirelessly with limited resources, huge financial challenges and rising expectations to create a place that we can pass on to the next generation.”