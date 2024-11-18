Little Stars charity ball raises over £6000

Little Stars transformed Albright Hussey Manor into a hauntingly beautiful venue for their Halloween Ball, raising a fantastic £6,139!

The Team and Trustees of Little Stars

These funds will make a real difference to the charity, which has been supporting Shropshire families since 2020.

The night began as guests arrived through an eerie, smoke-filled entrance, bathed in red lighting that set the perfect Halloween scene. With decorations crafted by trustee Sadie, the venue was transformed with spooky touches at every turn.

Attendees, including corporate supporters such as Aico, Start Tech, and St Winefride’s Independent RC School, as well as long-time donors, families, and new supporters, were welcomed with a “Ghouls’ Night Out” cocktail to start the evening’s festivities.

Following the welcome drinks, Little Stars’ founder and CEO, Leanne, delivered an opening speech highlighting the charity’s impact across Shropshire and the growing need for its services. Her words resonated with the audience, setting a meaningful tone for the evening and inspiring everyone to dig deep in support of the charity.

The Halloween-themed three-course dinner was a highlight of the night, beginning with a pumpkin soup, followed by spiced chicken arrabbiata, and ending with a ghostly Eton Mess cheesecake. Adding an extra touch of fun, a spooky-themed sweet cart offered a range of treats for guests with a sweet tooth.

Entertainment played a central role in the evening, with a live band and DJ keeping the dance floor buzzing. Tarot and palm readers added a mystical touch, staying busy all evening with guests eager to hear their fortunes, contributing to the event’s enchanting atmosphere.

A raffle, featuring prizes such as Tanners Wine, gin distillery tours, restaurant meals, and activity days, was another major success of the evening. Thanks to the generosity of prize donors and enthusiastic participation from attendees, the raffle raised a significant portion of the night’s funds, helping Little Stars reach their fundraising goal.

Little Stars extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended, donated, and made this event possible. Special thanks go to corporate sponsors Aico and Start Tech, long-time supporters, donors, friends, and families. The funds raised from this event will allow Little Stars to continue providing essential support for families in Shropshire who need it most.

For further information about Little Stars and their mission, please visit the Little Stars website littlestarscharity.org or follow them on social media.