Awards galore for inclusive street dance crew

Performing Arts students from specialist Shropshire college, Derwen College, were dancing for joy after winning trophies and medals at a street dance competition.

The Derwyn Dance Crew with dance teacher Opal

Derwen Dance Crew (DDC) took part at Audacity Ultimate Dance Competition in Cannock on Sunday, 10 November, where they competed in team categories, solos and duos in the styles Contemporary, Street and Musical Theatre Jazz.

The inclusive dance group, who all have special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), included many new members who had never attended a competition before. Despite this, they achieved high placings and medals galore, including several first places in beginners and intermediate categories. They were delighted to do so well and buzzing with excitement that they qualified for the national championships in Bristol in February 2025.

The group won Gold (1st place) for their Musical Theatre performance of Revolting Children from the musical Matilda, and Silver (2nd) for their group Street Dance and Contemporary performances which qualified them for the Championships.

Well done to students Dan Bridge, Thomas Walpole, Zara Ootam, Joe Symonds, Marcus Unger, Mia Hales, Hannah Morrell, Lucy Morris, Luan Sinclaire and AJ Marsland.

Zara said: “It was busy and noisy, but I was happy and felt like a pop star.”

Marcus said: “When they called my number up and I’d won first place, it felt amazing. I was so happy I leapt across the room. The judges said it was the best celebration they’d seen all day!”

Thomas (known as T), looked the part with some fabulous street dance trousers designed and made by his mum. His parents came from Buckinghamshire to watch him, and were thrilled to see him win second and fifth places.

Hannah said: “Winning was nice, but it was all about taking part. We all felt proud to enter and be part of such a brilliant competition. It was a really good day!”

Dance teacher Opal Trevor praised students for their professional performances and commitment.

She said: “Being part of Derwen Dance Crew is a big commitment which takes a lot of rehearsal time and effort, and an expectation that students arrive for sessions and competitions prepared, dressed appropriately and with a professional attitude.

“It was a long day, where some students took part in up to seven different competition categories. For many this was their first ever experience of a competition, so it was nerve-wracking for them, but they absolutely smashed it. DDC were an absolute credit to Derwen College, and to win so many awards made the day even more special – we’re going to need a bigger trophy shelf to put them all on. I’m very proud of them all.”

Students will now look ahead to competing at Audacity’s national finals in Bristol in February 2025. In the meantime, they also have rehearsals and performances for the Oswestry Lights Switch On taking place on 21 November, a performance at Condover College on 2 December, and the annual Derwen College Christmas Show on 13 December.