10.1 C
Shropshire
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Train shortages lead to disruption between Shrewsbury and Birmingham

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Transport for Wales has announced that rail services between Shrewsbury and Birmingham are set for disruption due to a shortage of trains.

From today until at least Friday 22 November, services to Birmingham International will terminate at Wolverhampton.

The rail operator said the disruption is being caused by a fleet shortage, resulting from several trains undergoing heavy maintenance exams and autumn-related repairs.

Transport for Wales has apologised for the inconvenience and assured passengers that they are working to minimise disruption.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and we are working hard to minimise disruption to customers.

“We have ticket acceptance with West Midlands and CrossCountry from Saturday and with Avanti from Monday – Friday.”

