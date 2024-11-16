Thousands of children join festive relay to support local hospice

Thousands of schoolchildren are donning antlers to join a festive fundraiser in aid of a hospice charity.

With festive antlers delivered by the Severn Hospice fundraising team, teachers and children at Guilsfield Primary are geared up for their first-ever Rudolph Relay

Schools, nurseries, and sports clubs are all giving Severn Hospice an early Christmas present by signing up to its Rudolph Relay.

The event, held for the first time last year, invites participants across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales to skip, hop, jog or dash around the school yard or sports hall for sponsorship.

- Advertisement -

As well as giving children a fun way to dive into the festive season while raising money for a good cause, it allows them to learn about the work of hospices and why they matter to communities.

Nicky Green, Senior Community Fundraiser at Severn Hospice, said: “We’ve had an amazing response to Rudolph Relay this year, I am so pleased at how our community’s young people are taking us to their heart and are keen to get involved.

“The generosity of the children, their families, teachers and the wider community is truly heartwarming. We’ve loved seeing the creative ways the kids are planning their relays.”

Nicky added: “There’s no upper limit to how many people or schools, nurseries or clubs want to get involved and every £1 raised means so much to us right now. Christmas is all about coming together and the gift of giving, so Rudolph Relay is a great way to do that.”

More than 25 organisations – around 4,000 children – have pledged to support the relay. Each child taking part will receive a pair of reindeer antlers, a certificate, and a sticker as a special thank you for joining in.

Severn Hospice needs to raise £2 for every £3 it spends on care. The participating schools, nurseries and sports clubs are encouraged to raise a minimum of £2 per child to help the hospice continue its vital work.

This year, Guilsfield CP School in Powys is organising their first Rudolph Relay after witnessing Severn Hospice care first-hand.

Mrs Amanda Williams, Headteacher at Guilsfield Primary, said: “When I heard about Rudolph Relay, I knew we had to take part. Severn Hospice cared for the son of one of our staff members, and I’ve seen how much they’ve helped her. We’re proud to support such a wonderful local charity.”

The participants can host their Rudolph Relay at any time in November or December, tailoring it to their schedule and curriculum. All schools, nurseries and clubs will receive a participant pack and a special certificate recognising their fundraising efforts.

“We understand how busy teachers are, so we’ve created plenty of resources to help promote the relay in the local community,” said Nicky. “There’s still time for more schools, nurseries and sports clubs to join in, and we would love to see even more children get involved. It’s also a great opportunity for them to learn about the importance of citizenship, community and charity.”

To find out more or to sign up, visit severnhospice.org.uk/rudolph-relay/ or call 01952 221 351.