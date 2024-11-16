Midlands Air Ambulance Charity bolsters critical care paramedic team

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity has announced the appointments of three new highly skilled trainee critical care paramedics to its pre-hospital emergency team.

One of the new recruits James, has five years’ experience as a paramedic

The new crew members, George Duffin, James Cloke and Tom Hillidge joined the charity between July and October 2024.

As trainee critical care paramedics, George, James, and Tom have all undergone a rigorous recruitment and selection process to join Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s renowned enhanced care team.

- Advertisement -

Their advanced skills and experience in pre-hospital emergency medicine and critical care will be invaluable assets in ensuring that patients receive the highest standard of care when they need it most.

George who has been a paramedic for five years previously worked for East Midlands Ambulance Service as a specialist paramedic in Urgent and Emergency Care.

George graduated from University of Northampton with a Paramedic Science Degree, and more recently obtained his PGCert in Advanced Paramedic Practice at University of Hertfordshire.

On joining the lifesaving service, George said: “Former colleagues of mine have always been complimentary of the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity team and I knew it was a team I wanted to be part of. I still can’t quite believe it’s true.”

James, who has five years’ experience as a paramedic, previously worked for West Midlands Ambulance Service, out of the Trust’s Willenhall and Donnington stations. Prior to that James lived in Dubai and worked as a personal trainer.

James obtained his Masters (MSc) in Trauma Science from Queen Mary University in London. He developed an interest in helicopter emergency medicine (HEMS) after attending a job as a paramedic, which Midlands Air Ambulance Charity was also dispatched too.

James said: “It’s difficult to put into words how honoured I felt when I received the job offer to join Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. It’s amazing to be part of such an experienced, supportive and friendly team.”

Tom joined the ambulance service as a paramedic in 2014. For the past two and half years, Tom has worked as a critical care paramedic with West Midlands Ambulance Service’s MERIT team.

On joining Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, Tom said: “I had worked a few shifts as an observer with the charity before it became clinically independent in 2022 and it really interested me.

“Since officially joining the crew earlier this year, I have seen first-hand, just how much hard work goes into the charity’s fundraising endeavours. I feel honoured to be able to join such a passionate team and I’m even more determined to serve local communities to the best of my ability.”

Karen Baker, head of clinical operations at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, added: “On behalf of all the clinical team I’d like to warmly welcome George, James and Tom to Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s enhanced care team. Their exceptional skills and dedication to patient care will be instrumental in their new roles as critical care paramedics.

“Our aircrew operates in some of the most challenging environments and having such talented and experienced professionals joining the team will further bolster our ability to respond swiftly and effectively to emergencies across the region.”

Midlands Air Ambulance Charity operates three air ambulances and a fleet of critical care cars, covering six Midlands counties. Since its inception, the charity has responded to more than 75,000 missions, making it one of the busiest air ambulance services in the UK. The addition of George, James and Tom to the aircrew comes as part of the charity’s ongoing efforts to ensure that it remains at the forefront of pre-hospital emergency care.

For more information on Midlands Air Ambulance Charity’s lifesaving aircrew, please visit: midlandsairambulance.com/missions/operational-crew and follow the organisation on social media.