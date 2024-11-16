Council’s adult social care services praised by CQC

Telford & Wrekin Council’s innovative approaches to delivering adult social care which is helping improve people’s lives has been praised as part of an assessment by the Care Quality Commission which has judged the service as ‘Good’ in how well they are meeting their responsibilities to ensure people have access to care and support.

The ‘Good’ rating places Telford & Wrekin Council amongst the top achieving local authorities in the country with a published inspection report as part of the new rigorous evaluation of the social care services local authorities are providing.

The CQC report highlighted many key strengths within the Adult Social Care service, including the innovative approach to co-production, engagement, and inclusion, as well as promoting independence, which places community participation at the heart of strategy and service development. The assessment also found that staff efforts have led to improved outcomes in independent and supported living, showcasing the dedication to empowering individuals to lead fulfilling lives.

The Council was also praised for showing ‘strong partnership working’ and ‘strong leadership and a culture of transparency and learning’

Councillor Paul Watling said: “As one of the first councils in the country to undergo this rigorous evaluation, this assessment is a great achievement. Despite facing years of significant reductions in government funding, this result is a clear reflection of our unwavering commitment here in Telford and Wrekin to improve the lives of adults and care services within the community.

“Being rated as ‘Good’ means that CQC recognises our services are performing well and meeting their expectations and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and our strong partnerships with families, community stakeholders and partner organisations.”

“Key highlights from the report also include our effective strategies in reducing waiting lists and fostering a positive staff culture, further supported by robust partnership working and strategic board structures. These achievements underscore our council’s priority: to be a community-focused, innovative council that provides efficient, effective, and quality services where every child, young person and adult lives well in our community.

“At Telford & Wrekin Council, care is at the heart of everything we do. We are dedicated to protecting, caring, and investing in our community, and this assessment reflects our ongoing efforts to maintain and enhance our good services. Our strong community links are evident not just in the services we provide, but also in our collaborative efforts to continually improve them.

“This remarkable achievement is a stepping stone towards even greater success, and we are excited to build on this momentum to ensure care is right for all residents of Telford and Wrekin. Together, we will continue to progress and achieve great results for our community.”

Looking forward, the Council is committed to continued development, and is in the process of creating an improvement plan in line with CQC’s suggestions to bring to Cabinet in early 2025. However, many steps to improve these services are already underway, working towards further enhancement through strategies like the recently Cabinet approved All Age Carers Strategy.

The full report can be found on the CQC website here.