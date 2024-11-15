7.9 C
Three charged following burglaries in Shropshire and Worcestershire

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Three people have been charged following a series of burglaries in Shropshire and Worcestershire.

Kayne Walsh, 18, of Stanbury Place in Cleobury Mortimer, and two boys aged 17, who can not be named for legal reasons, appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Walsh was charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit a burglary with intent to steal. He has been remanded and is due to appear at Worcester Crown Court on 11 December 2024.

One of the boys was charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit a burglary with intent to steal.

The other boy was charged with conspiracy to commit a burglary with intent to steal. They have both been bailed to attend Worcester Crown Court on the same day.

The charges relate to a string of overnight burglaries and attempt burglaries, between 30 September and 7 October of this year, in which high powered motor vehicles were stolen.

