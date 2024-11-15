Severn Valley Railway is now part of a local geology app

The Severn Valley Railway is now part of a free-to-download smartphone app that aims to open up the hidden world that lies within the geology of the landscape.

Severn Valley Railway features in GeoPark app. Photo: Russ Davies

The Geopark Way app covers a walking trail that stretches 109 miles, from Shropshire to Gloucestershire, located within the Abberley and Malvern Hills Geopark.

The Severn Valley Railway forms part of this, and a number of the routes are close to the heritage line, which runs for 16 miles between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.

- Advertisement -

The app makes it possible to receive information about these trails while following the route on foot, and the new SVR-based sections mean that passengers travelling on a heritage train can learn about the geology they pass over.

The Geopark Way app, developed by local geologist Mike Brooks, lets users discover a snapshot of millions of years of Earth history, with a series of mapped walking routes, audio stories and graphics.

Kidderminster geologist Dr Peter Oliver who has also been involved in the app’s development explained, ‘This is a wonderful user-friendly way for passengers on the SVR and walkers to learn about and understand the rocks alongside and beneath the track. It’s exciting because this is the first time the geology and landscape of a railway in the UK have been delivered within an app.’

Fellow geologist Georgia Jacobs another member of the Geopark committee said, ‘We’ve used clear dialogue, with just the right amount of geological detail for a train journey, and the app also includes helpful, up-to-date photographs of locations along the route.

‘These photos link to diagrams of past environments, from deserts to tropical forests, giving a very clear picture of what was happening millions of years ago. The app is the result of a huge amount of time and expertise, and will be an invaluable resource for anyone who wants to find out more about the geology of the area and now-extinct creatures that once lived here.’

The SVR’s managing director Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster added, ‘We’re delighted that the GeoPark team has created this app, and it’s fascinating to discover more about what lies beneath the surface of our line and its surrounding area. Undoubtedly, the SVR line passes through some stunning countryside, and this app will add an extra dimension for our visitors.’

The Geopark Way app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play, and the developers recommend installing it on a smartphone and downloading relevant walks in advance of a visit. Audio will play automatically when users are travelling on the SVR or following a trail on foot.