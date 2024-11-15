10.1 C
Community comes together to bury time capsule at flagship housing and health hub

Pupils from a local primary school have buried a time capsule on the site of a new housing and health hub development in Whitchurch.

Local school children join partners to help bury the time capsule
Students and staff at Whitchurch Primary school joined The Wrekin Housing Group, partners and members of the community at the Pauls Moss site to bury the capsule – which includes items designed to showcase life in Shropshire in 2024.

Items added to the time capsule included a mobile phone, recipes provided by Belton Cheese and letters from partners including Churchmere Medical Group. Local newspapers with the days’ headlines, as well as information about the Pauls Moss site, has also been buried.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire also donated a number of items from parliament, including a letter from the granddaughter of suffragette Emeline Pankhurst.

Other items include personal protective equipment and a Covid vaccine, photos and magazines from local groups.

The stainless-steel capsule was buried at the heart of the development. The Pauls Moss Housing and Health Hub will provide the Whitchurch area with modern health and care services, and bring the existing GP practice into a modern, purpose-built centre and community space. The development also includes Hazelwood – 71 apartments offering combined housing and care services for the over 55s – helping to meet the needs for Shropshire’s growing and ageing population.

The £19.1m development is a collaboration between the Wrekin Housing Group, Shropshire Council, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and local GPs. Construction is being delivered by Vistry Group and is set to be completed later this year.

Jane Kind, Development Manager at The Wrekin Housing Group said:

“Burying a time capsule is a wonderful way to commemorate this project and it was a pleasure to watch the community come together to leave a legacy for future generations. I’m sure future residents will find the contents intriguing when its unearthed.”

Richard Williams, Project Manager at Vistry Group added:

“We are delighted to be part of this project and play our part in local history. It is fascinating to see how local people see life in 2024. What better way to commemorate this than to have a bit of history built within the foundations of the new development Vistry has helped to build.”

