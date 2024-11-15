10.1 C
Shropshire
Friday, November 15, 2024
Car Collides with property in Pontesbury

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Emergency services were called to Shrewsbury Road in Pontesbury after a car collided with a property late last night.

The incident occurred at around 11.42pm, fire crews from Minsterley, Shrewsbury, and Wellington, along with an operations officer, were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found that a car had collided with a detached property.

Their immediate actions focused on making the vehicle and scene safe.

This incident marks the third such occurrence in the county within a week. On Sunday, a car collided with a property near the Shell garage on Holyhead Road in Telford, and on Monday, a lorry left the A49 at Bayston Hill and struck two properties causing serious structural damage to both.

