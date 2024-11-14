11.5 C
Telford & Wrekin Council launches new 24-hour noise complaint service

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council has introduced a new and improved 24-hour noise complaint service to better serve residents.

This innovative service aims to provide immediate support and resolution for those affected by excessive noise.

Individuals can report noise complaints at any time, day or night at the time of disturbance, without the need to wait for officers to attend.

This includes disturbances from parties, loud music, barking dogs, construction work, and other noise-related issues.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said:

“We understand that excessive noise can be a significant source of stress for our residents and this new and improved service is designed to provide immediate support and resolution for those affected, ensuring that our community remains a peaceful place to live.”

Telford & Wrekin Council says the initiative reflects its commitment to improving and making Telford and Wrekin a cleaner, greener and safer place to live and is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s ‘20 pledges in 20 weeks’ campaign.

The campaign sees the local authority deliver 20 actions on the things that matter most to local people during the first 20 weeks following Councillor Lee Carter’s appointment as Leader in the summer.

For more information on the complaint service, visit telford.gov.uk/noise.

