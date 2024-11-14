Telford and Shropshire join forces in new Local Visitor Economy Partnership

Telford & Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council, in partnership with Visit Telford and Visit Shropshire, have been awarded national accreditation from VisitEngland with approval to form a Telford and Shropshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP).

Paul Gossage – Shropshire Council Culture Leisure & Tourism Projects and Marketing Manager, Councillor Angela McClements – Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Mark Hooper – Visit Shropshire Project Lead, Sarah Bird – Telford & Wrekin Council Visitor Economy Place Lead, Nicola Said – Visit England Regional Lead for North West and West Midlands, Seb Slater – Shrewsbury BID Executive Director, James Dunn – Telford & Wrekin Council Director – Prosperity & Investment, Councillor Robert Macey – Shropshire Council, Cabinet Member for Culture and Digital

This collaboration marks a new era for the tourism sector across Shropshire, creating exciting growth opportunities, attracting investment, and further enriching and diversifying the visitor experience.

The sector is currently worth over £1 billion to Telford and Shropshire’s local economy, supporting more than 10,000 jobs and over 1,300 tourism businesses. Through the LVEP, it is anticipated that this could grow significantly, positioning the region as a more attractive destination for visitors and investors alike.

Telford & Wrekin Council will act as the accountable body for the LVEP, overseeing governance and delivery. Both councils and tourism bodies will lead on the management and delivery of the joint Tourism Growth Plan, ensuring the strategic growth and sustainability of the visitor economy.

Visit Telford and Visit Shropshire will focus on marketing and promoting the county, driving awareness of the area’s tourism offer and attracting visitors from across the UK and beyond.

As two distinct tourism destinations, Telford and Shropshire have long celebrated their unique attractions. Through the Telford and Shropshire LVEP, tourism leaders and organisations across the county will create a new framework, transforming current collaborations into stronger, more effective partnerships that deliver long term growth and resilience for the visitor economy.

While Visit Telford and Visit Shropshire will maintain their individual identities, the partnership will allow both destinations to work together more strategically on key themes such as sustainability, accessibility, data-driven insights, and business tourism development.

Councillor Angela McClements, Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Member for Leisure, Tourism, Culture & the Arts, said:

“This partnership is a significant milestone in our ambition to deliver a thriving visitor economy that benefits both our residents and local businesses. By working together in this partnership, we can share our strengths, diversify and innovate our offer, attract investment, and create a truly world-class destination that positions Telford and Shropshire as a UK destination of distinction.”

Councillor Robert Macey, Cabinet Member for Culture and Digital, Shropshire Council, added:

“Together, we will create a unified vision that enhances our collective offer to visitors while supporting the sustainability of our local economy. This partnership will help us to build on our successes and work more efficiently to meet the challenges of the future.”

Andrew Stokes, Director of England at VisitEngland, commented:

“Local Visitor Economy Partnerships (LVEPs) are at the heart of transforming the visitor economy landscape in England and we are very pleased to support the creation of the Telford and Shropshire LVEP.

“We look forward to continuing to work with this new LVEP as it is established and VisitEngland will provide expert support alongside guidance and resources in areas from product distribution, accessibility and sustainability to business support, funding bids and marketing.

“This joint effort is a testament to the power of collaboration in supporting sustainable growth in tourism and investment in Telford and Shropshire, boosting the local economy.”

Over the coming months, the Telford and Shropshire LVEP will work with stakeholders to develop the joint Growth Framework and prepare for recruitment of a new Telford and Shropshire Tourism Board in 2025, which will include leaders from across tourism, hospitality, culture and emerging sectors such as film, innovation and events.