Shropshire voluntary organisations honoured with King’s Award

Eight Shropshire-based voluntary organisations have been awarded the prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS) for 2024.

Oswestry Borderland Tourism volunteers are celebrating being recognised with a prestigious King’s Award for Voluntary Service

This is the highest accolade volunteer groups can achieve in the UK, equivalent to an MBE.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Mrs. Anna Turner, expressed her delight in acknowledging the “tireless work” these groups contribute to their communities. The KAVS recognises exceptional contributions in areas like culture, heritage, social support, and wellbeing. Award recipients receive a certificate and a trophy to commemorate their achievement.

Shropshire’s 2024 KAVS Recipients

– Shrewsbury & Oswestry Crucial Crew

– The Albrighton Trust

– Shrewsbury Up & Comers FC

– Cruckton & District Ploughing and Hedging Society

– Oswestry Borderland Tourism Ltd (Visit Oswestry)

– Shropshire Beekeepers Association

– Sustainable Newport

– Telford & Wrekin Interfaith Council

Oswestry Borderland Tourism

Among the recipients is Oswestry Borderland Tourism Ltd (Visit Oswestry), a volunteer-driven organisation based in Oswestry. This group has tirelessly promoted Oswestry and the Borderlands as a tourist destination for over 40 years.

Visit Oswestry manages the Oswestry Tourist Information Centre, runs the Oswestry Tourism Ambassador Scheme, prints free town maps, and maintains the VisitOswestry.co.uk website and active social media presence. Their dedication has earned them a place among the select 281 local charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups recognised nationally in 2024.

A Legacy of Volunteer Recognition

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service was established in 2002 to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Her Majesty, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Following the accession of King Charles III, the award was renamed to reflect the new monarch’s reign. The 2024 ceremony marks the second year under the King’s Award title.

Recipients are announced annually on the King’s birthday, November 14th. This year’s diverse group includes organisations from across the UK, highlighting the remarkable ways volunteers contribute to their communities.

Representatives of Oswestry Borderland Tourism, along with representatives from all eight local organisations, will receive their awards from Mrs Anna Turner in Shropshire. Additionally, two volunteers from each KAVS recipient will be invited to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace.