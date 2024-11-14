Police and Crime Commissioner calls for certainty over police funding

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion is calling on the government to clarify its plans to tackle the significant funding challenges facing the force.

John Campion pictured in Ludlow. Photo: X / @JohnPaulCampion

In an open letter to the policing minister, Dame Diana Johnson DBE MP, the PCC has said the changes announced to employers’ National Insurance contributions in the October budget would lead to West Mercia Police paying an additional £4.3m.

This significant financial burden, if placed on West Mercia Police, would mean millions of pounds would be used to pay for a tax increase rather than keeping communities safe.

Alongside clarity on whether police forces will be impacted by this rise, the PCC has outlined other challenges:

Council tax – with government funding and council tax moving closer to a 50% split, the PCC is calling on the government to increase its investment into policing so hard-working taxpayers do not disproportionately pick up the cost.

Core grant – much of the core funding for policing is aligned to police officer numbers. With record numbers of police officers in West Mercia, this lack of flexibility may mean frontline officers are taken off the beat to fulfil roles currently being done by police staff if resources are not increased. Going against the public’s calls for greater accessibility and visibility.

PCC John Campion, said: “The time for the government to act is now. I am calling on the government to clearly set out its funding plans to ensure local policing is protected in West Mercia.

“With a 10% reduction in crime over the past twelve months, I want to ensure this long-term downward trajectory continues.

“Following the budget announcement, I am concerned that the uncertainty on police funding may dent this progress. With funding challenges mounting, it’s vital more resources are made available to protect frontline services in West Mercia.”