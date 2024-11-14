MP and councillors in fight to Save Oswestry Post Office

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has launched a petition to Save Oswestry Post Office, which is one of 115 larger ‘crown branches’ that have been listed at risk of closure.

The planned closure of Oswestry Post Office threatens to leave many residents without easy access to essential postal and banking services, which are particularly important for elderly residents, small businesses, and those without access to reliable public transport.

Oswestry Post Office provides critical services for residents, from postal services to bill payments and financial transactions. Importantly, it is also the only Post Office in the area which has the full range of services for businesses.

It comes as banks increasingly shut down branches in market towns, with Barclays in Oswestry closing in 2023 and Halifax due to shut its local branch in 2025.

Helen Morgan will be meeting Post Office representatives to make the case for saving the Post Office in the coming days.

The MP has been joined by local Liberal Democrat councillors in launching a petition to show that Oswestry residents are ‘not prepared to lose another service’.

Helen Morgan, MP for North Shropshire, said:

“The closure of Oswestry Post Office would be a devastating blow to our town. This facility provides services that are indispensable to our residents, especially older adults and those without access to a car.

“Asking people to travel further for basic services would place an unfair burden on some of our most vulnerable residents. I urge the Post Office to listen to the community’s concerns and keep this essential service open for the people of Oswestry and the surrounding areas.

“We have launched a community petition to make clear the strength of support for saving Oswestry Post Office – we need to show that this is an issue residents care about, and that we are not prepared to lose another service.”

James Owen, Oswestry Town Councillor, added:

“Our Post Office is a lifeline for many people in Oswestry. It not only provides postal services but also supports our small businesses and helps maintain a sense of community. Losing it would impact everyone, from families and elderly residents to local entrepreneurs.

“We need to ensure that Oswestry retains access to these crucial services, and I look forward to getting out on the doorstep with a petition to show that residents feel strongly about this issue.”

The petition can be signed online here.