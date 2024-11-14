Hanwood man jailed for series of child sex offences

A 42-year-old man from Hanwood has been jailed for 15 years following a series of sexual assaults on a child, including two counts of rape.

Shrewsbury Justice Centre. Photo: Google Street View

Mark Davis, was handed the sentence on Friday 8 November at Shrewsbury Crown Court after being found guilty of the two counts of rape following a trial in August this year.

He had previously pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and making and taking indecent images of children.

Davis subjected his victim to a prolonged and traumatic campaign of abuse over a four-year period, starting when the child was 12-years-old.

DC Emma Owen, who led the investigation, said: “Davis is, by his own admission during his trial, a paedophile. He preyed on his victim over the course of several years, causing immense trauma which will last a lifetime. He’s a danger to children and I’m pleased that he will now spend a significant amount of time in prison.

“I’d like to commend the victim on coming forward to report Davis’ abuse. This was a very big step to take and their bravery has led to him being behind bars where he can’t harm any more children.

“I hope this case shows that we can and do take action against perpetrators of child sexual abuse. I would always urge anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse, regardless of how long ago it happened, to speak to us. We will listen and you will be believed.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Davis was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and will be on the sex offenders’ register for life.