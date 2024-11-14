Glowing Ofsted report for Wellington primary school

Wrekin View Primary School in Wellington has received a glowing report following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Wrekin View head teacher Fiona Atherton with pupils

The school, which is part of the Learning Community Trust, has been recognised for maintaining the high standards identified in its previous inspection.

The report highlights Wrekin View as a school where pupils thrive in a safe and supportive environment, proudly living the ‘Wrekin View Way.’

- Advertisement -

Pupils’ behaviour and attitudes were commended, and their work was noted to be of a consistently high standard.

The inspector who visited the North Road school in October praised the ambitious and carefully sequenced curriculum, which ensures pupils build their knowledge over time.

The leadership of new headteacher Fiona Atherton and her team was also highly praised. Inspectors noted their accurate understanding of the school’s strengths and areas for improvement, alongside effective oversight from the Trust.

Fiona said: “We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the fantastic work of our pupils, staff, and community in this report.

“At Wrekin View, we are proud of the inclusive, diverse and aspirational environment we provide. We look forward to building on these strengths to ensure all our children continue to flourish.”

The report said children in the early years foundation stage got off to a great start, with a strong focus on language, communication, and foundational skills. Early reading provision was described as ‘exceptionally well taught’, with pupils achieving high standards of fluency and comprehension.

The school’s broad enrichment programme, including clubs like choir, dance, and sports, was also celebrated for helping pupils discover new talents.

Jane Hughes, chief executive of the Learning Community Trust, added: “Wrekin View exemplifies the high standards and community ethos we value across our trust. We are incredibly proud of Fiona and her team for their dedication and the positive impact they are having on the lives of their pupils.

“Wrekin View Primary School remains committed to its vision of excellence, ensuring every child achieves their full potential in a nurturing and inclusive environment.”