Witness appeal after altercation between two drivers in Telford

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses following an assault and criminal damage incident in Telford on Sunday 3 November.

At around 10.50am, an incident involving the drivers of two cars occurred near the Shell garage on Holyhead Road.

A man smashed a front driver-side window of a vehicle before getting back in his own car.

- Advertisement -

Both vehicles continued along the road before the man got back out of his car and threw a jack handle through the passenger side window of the victim’s car. The victim was struck on the head.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. He is currently on police bail.

PC Simona Petrova of Telford response unit said: “There will have been witnesses to this incident which occurred along a busy road in Telford.

“Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to get in touch. Please call 07870 162 860 or email simona.petrova@westmercia.police.uk if you think you can help with our enquiries.”