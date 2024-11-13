2.4 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
- Advertisement -

Witness appeal after altercation between two drivers in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police in Telford are appealing for witnesses following an assault and criminal damage incident in Telford on Sunday 3 November.

At around 10.50am, an incident involving the drivers of two cars occurred near the Shell garage on Holyhead Road.

A man smashed a front driver-side window of a vehicle before getting back in his own car.

- Advertisement -

Both vehicles continued along the road before the man got back out of his car and threw a jack handle through the passenger side window of the victim’s car. The victim was struck on the head.

A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. He is currently on police bail.

PC Simona Petrova of Telford response unit said: “There will have been witnesses to this incident which occurred along a busy road in Telford.

“Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is asked to get in touch. Please call 07870 162 860 or email simona.petrova@westmercia.police.uk if you think you can help with our enquiries.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP