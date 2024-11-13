Telford & Wrekin Council launches new survey to improve bus services

Telford & Wrekin Council has launched a new survey to gather feedback on the borough’s bus services.

This follows the success of the previous survey, which resulted in seven new council-run bus routes and over 350,000 journeys since 2022.

The survey, running from now until December 9th, aims to understand borough residents’ bus service experiences and inform future improvements.

Councillor Ollie Vickers, (Lab) cabinet member for the economy said: “The last survey provided a valuable insight into what bus travel looks like for people on a day-to-day basis and what their experiences are.

“We used this feedback to make some big changes, plugging gaps in provision and making sure people could access places of work and education as well as travel from rural areas and access the hospital.

“We’d like to thank those people who took part and once again ask more residents to help us improve the network wherever we can within budgets.”

Improvements from the previous survey

Improvements from the previous survey included the introduction of the 100, also known as the ‘work express’ which now helps people living in Brookside, Sutton Hill, Madeley and Woodside, get to work in Stafford Park, Halesfield and Hortonwood, Wellington or access the Princess Royal Hospital as well as providing a direct bus to New Road Academy from the South of Telford.

Schools and colleges between Madeley and Wellington as residents of Madeley, Dawley, Lawley, Arleston and Wellington have been supported by the 101 which also links people to the Princess Royal Hospital.

Admaston, Arleston, Dothill, Hadley, Ketley Bank, and Lawley areas are covered by the circular 99 services (A&C) which also include stops at Wellington, Oakengates and Telford Town Centre as well as Princess Royal Hospital.

While new rural routes now cover the schools and market towns of Wellington and Newport including Edgmond, High Ercall, Lilleshall, and Tibberton, supported by the 102/3 services.

The Bus Services Act 2017 currently prohibits local authorities from establishing their own companies, but the new Government has made new announcements about authorities having more control in the future and a announced £1bn funding boost for buses in local areas.

Councillor Vickers added: “We look forward to welcoming the detail on the funding announcement and exploring opportunities.”

Take the Survey

Help shape the future of Telford & Wrekin’s bus services! Take the survey by clicking here: https://online1.snapsurveys.com/8922e0.