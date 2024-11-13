Shropshire CCC announce National Counties Cricket Association fixtures for the 2025 season

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s fixtures for the 2025 season have been released by the National Counties Cricket Association.

The county’s fixture list includes four three-day NCCA Championship matches, as well as group games in both the NCCA Twenty20 Cup and 50-over NCCA Trophy competition.

In a change to recent years, next season will begin for Shropshire and the other NCCA clubs with group matches in the NCCA Trophy instead of the NCCA Twenty20 Cup.

Shropshire’s opening fixture in the competition will be a 50 overs per side contest away to Herefordshire on Sunday, April 27.

Home matches in Group 2 will follow against Norfolk and Staffordshire, ahead of a trip to Suffolk, with Shropshire’s Trophy games played on four consecutive Sundays, which means no early May bank holiday Monday fixture for Shropshire next season.

The Twenty20 Cup will once more feature two T20 games on each match day, with a home fixture against Cheshire on Sunday, May 25 starting proceedings for Shropshire in the shorter format.

Group 1 trips to Staffordshire and a long journey to the north east to face Northumberland will come next, either side of a home fixture with Cumbria.

Shropshire will open their NCCA Championship Western Division Two season with a three-day game at home to Cheshire between July 20-22.

The away matches in the Championship will be against Dorset from July 27-29 and Wales from August 31 to September 2, with a home game against Wiltshire in between from August 17-19.

Host clubs to stage Shropshire’s home and away fixtures during the 2025 season have yet to be finalised, with details to be released when all venues are confirmed.

Shropshire County Cricket Club’s 2025 fixtures

NCCA Trophy

April 27 v Herefordshire (A)

May 4 v Norfolk (H)

May 11 v Staffordshire (H)

May 18 v Suffolk (A)

June 1: Trophy quarter-finals

June 22: Trophy semi-finals

July 13: Trophy final

NCCA Twenty20 Cup

May 25 v Cheshire (H)

June 8 v Staffordshire (A)

June 15 v Cumbria (H)

June 29 v Northumberland (A)

August 3: T20 Super 12s

August 24: T20 Cup Finals Day

NCCA Championship Western Division 2

July 20-22 v Cheshire (H)

July 27-29 v Dorset (A)

August 17-19 v Wiltshire (H)

August 31-September 2 v Wales (A)