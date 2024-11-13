Man sentenced for intefereing with Badger sett near Cockshutt

A man has been sentenced after he pleaded guilty to interfering with a badger sett in Shropshire.

Ryan Brennan, of Pen y Lan, Ruabon in Wrexham, was given a 10 week sentence suspended for two years at Telford Magistrates Court on Monday.

The court heard how in January 2024 the 24-year-old found a badger sett near Cockshutt and interfered with it by filling it in, which can cause the animal unnecessary harm and suffering.

An act such as this is illegal in the UK, as badgers are a protected animal under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.

PC Jono Lightfoot, who led the investigation, said: “At West Mercia we take wildlife crime very seriously and will investigate any reports we receive of people interfering with protected animals, such as badgers.

“We are pleased with the sentence handed to Brennan by the judge, and we hope this sends a strong message to anyone who plans on carrying out wildlife crimes.”