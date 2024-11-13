9.5 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
- Advertisement -

Director of Nursing to leave Hospital Trust

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Hayley Flavell, Executive Director of Nursing at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is stepping down from her role at the end of the month.

Hayley Flavell is to leave the role of Director of Nursing at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust
Hayley Flavell is to leave the role of Director of Nursing at the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Hayley will be joining the Florence Nightingale Foundation, a charity dedicated to supporting nurses and midwives. She will bring her passion for education and people development to this new role, contributing to the future of nursing and midwifery leadership.

During her tenure at SaTH, Flavell played a crucial role in navigating the Trust through challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Independent Review of Maternity Services. Her efforts, alongside her colleagues, have led to significant improvements in patient care, as recognized by the recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.

- Advertisement -

Jo Williams, Chief Executive of SaTH, expressed gratitude for Flavell’s contributions: “Hayley’s unwavering commitment to quality and patient care has been invaluable. Her leadership has been instrumental in our improvement journey.”

Hayley reflected on her time at SaTH, highlighting the progress made in recruitment and workforce development: “I am particularly proud of our work with local colleges and universities to nurture future generations of healthcare professionals.”

As the Trust embarks on a new phase of transformation, it will soon begin the recruitment process for a new Director of Nursing.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP