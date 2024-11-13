Director of Nursing to leave Hospital Trust

Hayley Flavell, Executive Director of Nursing at The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is stepping down from her role at the end of the month.

Hayley will be joining the Florence Nightingale Foundation, a charity dedicated to supporting nurses and midwives. She will bring her passion for education and people development to this new role, contributing to the future of nursing and midwifery leadership.

During her tenure at SaTH, Flavell played a crucial role in navigating the Trust through challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Independent Review of Maternity Services. Her efforts, alongside her colleagues, have led to significant improvements in patient care, as recognized by the recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) report.

Jo Williams, Chief Executive of SaTH, expressed gratitude for Flavell’s contributions: “Hayley’s unwavering commitment to quality and patient care has been invaluable. Her leadership has been instrumental in our improvement journey.”

Hayley reflected on her time at SaTH, highlighting the progress made in recruitment and workforce development: “I am particularly proud of our work with local colleges and universities to nurture future generations of healthcare professionals.”

As the Trust embarks on a new phase of transformation, it will soon begin the recruitment process for a new Director of Nursing.