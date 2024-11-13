2.4 C
Community cost of living event to take place in Bishop’s Castle

Enterprise House in Bishop’s Castle is hosting a free cost of living event in partnership with the Community Wellbeing Outreach Team.

Enterprise House in Bishop's Castle
Taking place on Friday 15th November between 10am and 1pm. The free drop-in is open to everyone in the area.

There will be a wide range of local support partners on hand to offer practical money saving tips and advice, details of social tariffs, information on local support services, health checks and a limited number of free devices.

All members of the local community are invited to come along and have an informal chat.

Enterprise South West Shropshire (ESWS) aims to support sustainable communities and is pleased to be able to have this opportunity to work alongside the Community Wellbeing Outreach Team in their aim of reducing inequalities and supporting communities in being healthier and happier.

ESWS Manager Polly Owen said, “We are pleased to be able to work with partners to bring such a wide range of organisations together locally and offer all members of our community the opportunity to access money saving advice and find out more about the support that is available.”

