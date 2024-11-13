9.5 C
Arrests made after drugs and weapon seized in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two people have been arrested after a drugs warrant was executed in Brookside, Telford this morning.

Items seized during the warrant. Photo: West Mercia Police
Two men, aged 18 and 42, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

The two men remain in custody while enquiries continue.

During the warrant, carried out by Brookside Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) and the Telford Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT) found class A and B drugs, along with a 12 inch machete.

PC Ash Doignie, from the SNT, said: “We know that when there are drugs and weapons on our streets, our communities can feel unsafe and we hope today’s positive result shows that we are taking action and listing to our communities. By taking drugs and weapons off our streets, we hope our communities will feel safer.” 

Today’s warrant forms part of Op Sceptre, which is a week of action and gives West Mercia Police the opportunity to focus on prevention, enforcement, education, and engagement, all of which are important in playing a part to reduce knife crime. 

