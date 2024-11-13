Anti-Bullying Week backed by town’s MP

Anti-Bullying Week is marked across the country this week and is backed by the MP for Shrewsbury.

Julia Buckley. MP for Shrewsbury

Julia Buckley says: “We must never underestimate how intensely upsetting bullying can be, and also how long-lasting its effects can be.”

Mrs Buckley said: “Bullying can of course have a profound impact upon young people, and so I have been greatly heartened to hear that our excellent schools here in Shrewsbury have robust approaches in place to deal with it in sensible and compassionate ways.”

The MP is supporting the charity that organises the annual event, the Anti-Bullying Alliance, with a meeting this week with its representatives at the House of Lords.

And schools across Shrewsbury are also supporting Anti-Bullying Week which this year has the theme: Choose Respect.

Belvidere School’s Headteacher Mr Robin Rashid, said: “At Belvidere School, we prioritise creating a safe, inclusive environment where every student feels respected, supported, and valued. Anti-Bullying Week is a wonderful opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to kindness and respect across our school community. In support of this, we’ve planned an Odd Socks Day to raise awareness, encouraging students to embrace what makes each of us unique.”

The headteacher of Meole Brace School, Alan Doust, said: “Although thankfully not commonplace, bullying does take place in our communities, in our schools and our workplaces. Our approach should always be to confront it when it occurs, listening carefully to the victim whilst attempting to ‘educate’ the perpetrator. Bullying must not be tolerated in any of its guises.”

Mrs Buckley added: “I was deeply impressed when the young anti-bullying ambassadors told politicians that our actions and behaviours are mirrored by the next generation and we have the power to choose respect in our work too.”