Shropshire community groups invited to bid for share of £15,000

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Veolia and Shropshire Council have again teamed up to offer £15,000 in funding to the county’s local not-for-profit community groups and clubs.

The successful 2023 applicants being presented with their funding. Photo: Shropshire Council
The successful 2023 applicants being presented with their funding. Photo: Shropshire Council

Now in its third year, the EnviroGrant scheme in Shropshire enables clubs or groups to apply for up to £1,000 in funding for projects that benefit the local community or environment.

These could be projects that improve or protect the local environment through practical action or education, or projects that improve the quality of life for the local community by providing or improving facilities and resources.

Over the past two years, 38 community groups have received funding through the scheme.

Steve Mitchell, Regional Director for Veolia, said:

“We are delighted to launch the annual EnviroGrant scheme in Shropshire and once again offer some funding and support to groups and clubs across the county. Envirogrant plays an important part in Veolia’s mission to encourage ecological transformation.

“We all know how much we rely on schemes like these in our communities and we are looking forward to receiving applications and supporting some fantastic projects.”

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said:

“We’re delighted to again be working with Veolia to help provide this funding to local groups. This is a really good example of how the council works with our partners to benefit the local community and I encourage all eligible groups to apply.”

How to apply

To apply, groups must be properly constituted not-for-profit organisations in the county of Shropshire. The closing date for applications is 30 November 2024, with funding to successful groups due to be awarded in February 2025.

An application form can be found here.

