8.1 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Rogue trader convicted after pleading guilty to exploiting elderly woman

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire man who defrauded a vulnerable elderly woman out of tens of thousands of pounds has been sentenced to a suspended prison term.

Shrewsbury Crown Court
Shrewsbury Crown Court

Michael Jim McDonald was sentenced on Friday, November 8 at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to two charges, under the Fraud Act 2006 involving the exploitation of an elderly woman.

The court heard that in January 2018, a 70-year-old lady was cold-called in her home by McDonald, who offered to cut the tops off some conifer trees for £400, paid in cash.

- Advertisement -

McDonald of Hodnet near Market Drayton, failed to provide a written quote, invoice, or receipt, and did not inform her of her legal right to cancel the agreement within 14 days.

After the initial payment, McDonald returned and claimed the trees were dead, demanding an additional £900 for their removal. He further pressured the victim into paying for unnecessary and overpriced work, including a £20,000 driveway repair (later reduced to £10,000) and a £17,000 extension (initially quoted at £20,000).

Within three weeks, the victim transferred more than £60,000 to McDonald’s account.

The quality of the work was substandard with an expert estimating the value of all completed work at around £4,000, far below the amounts charged.

The conviction comes after Telford & Wrekin Council’s trading standards team investigated the case appointing an expert to inspect work carried out by Mr McDonald.

His Honour Judge Taylor, sentenced McDonald to 24 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the victim, £140 victim surcharge and ordered to attend 24 community service days. He said: “To call Mr McDonald a cowboy is an understatement and that he, along with his father, behaved in a most dishonest manner.”

He added that McDonald had defrauded and ripped off the victim, behaved in a disgraceful manner and he should be thoroughly ashamed and remorseful.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: “Telford & Wrekin Council will always take a hard stance on rogue traders. Householders should never feel pressured into having work done immediately and this case serves as a reminder of the serious consequences of fraudulent trading and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

“We always recommend obtaining at least three written quotes before deciding on a trader. Telford & Wrekin Council’s Trading Standards team urges residents to remain vigilant and informed.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP