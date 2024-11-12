Rogue trader convicted after pleading guilty to exploiting elderly woman

A Shropshire man who defrauded a vulnerable elderly woman out of tens of thousands of pounds has been sentenced to a suspended prison term.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

Michael Jim McDonald was sentenced on Friday, November 8 at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to two charges, under the Fraud Act 2006 involving the exploitation of an elderly woman.

The court heard that in January 2018, a 70-year-old lady was cold-called in her home by McDonald, who offered to cut the tops off some conifer trees for £400, paid in cash.

- Advertisement -

McDonald of Hodnet near Market Drayton, failed to provide a written quote, invoice, or receipt, and did not inform her of her legal right to cancel the agreement within 14 days.

After the initial payment, McDonald returned and claimed the trees were dead, demanding an additional £900 for their removal. He further pressured the victim into paying for unnecessary and overpriced work, including a £20,000 driveway repair (later reduced to £10,000) and a £17,000 extension (initially quoted at £20,000).

Within three weeks, the victim transferred more than £60,000 to McDonald’s account.

The quality of the work was substandard with an expert estimating the value of all completed work at around £4,000, far below the amounts charged.

The conviction comes after Telford & Wrekin Council’s trading standards team investigated the case appointing an expert to inspect work carried out by Mr McDonald.

His Honour Judge Taylor, sentenced McDonald to 24 months imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation to the victim, £140 victim surcharge and ordered to attend 24 community service days. He said: “To call Mr McDonald a cowboy is an understatement and that he, along with his father, behaved in a most dishonest manner.”

He added that McDonald had defrauded and ripped off the victim, behaved in a disgraceful manner and he should be thoroughly ashamed and remorseful.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Highways, Housing & Enforcement said: “Telford & Wrekin Council will always take a hard stance on rogue traders. Householders should never feel pressured into having work done immediately and this case serves as a reminder of the serious consequences of fraudulent trading and the exploitation of vulnerable individuals.

“We always recommend obtaining at least three written quotes before deciding on a trader. Telford & Wrekin Council’s Trading Standards team urges residents to remain vigilant and informed.”