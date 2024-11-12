Photography fans invited to join Shrewsbury Content Club

Shrewsbury’s “photography fanatics” are being encouraged to join a series of creative sessions to help generate ideas and have fun trying out new techniques.

The Work in Shrewsbury Content Club is aimed at anyone interested in photography

The Work in Shrewsbury (WISH) Content Club is aimed at anyone interested in photography, whether they are working towards a photography career or just enjoy using a camera as a hobby.

Aaron Child, of Highly Flammable Studios, ran the first Content Club in the summer as part of the Work in Shrewsbury project, and it was such a success that more regular sessions are now taking place.

He said: “The goal of Content Club is to encourage people to dust off their cameras and get snapping! We set challenges, explore techniques and experiment with fun ideas, all whilst hanging out with other like-minded people around the streets of Shrewsbury.

“The great thing about these sessions is they help to spark ideas in people, as well as showing them how a career in photography and film making is possible.

“The first series of Content Club sessions organically grew into something really special and it’s been great to get going again during October and November.”

Upcoming sessions take place on November 15, 22 and 29, and to book a free place, email hello@highlyflammable.studio or send a direct message to highlyflammable.studio on Instagram.

Aaron added: “Content Club is just one of the ways we at HFS are working on making content creation and creative education more accessible and fun to people who live and work in Shrewsbury.

“These first sessions have been focused on the town’s changing landscape from autumn to winter as well as the cool things going on in town like The Halloween Trail, Restaurant Week, and for the next block – The Christmas Lights.

“Starting next year, we will be running content creation courses through Highly Flammable Academy. So if you’re wanting to build a career in the creative industry or learn how to promote your business better through social media, this will be perfect for you.”

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID which is coordinating the Work in Shrewsbury (WISH) project, said Content Club was a great example of Shrewsbury’s creative side.

“A big part of the WISH programme is lifting the lid on what makes our town such a special place, and our array of amazing creative businesses is a key element of that,” he said.

“We are very grateful to Aaron for taking the grain of an idea and turning it into an inspiring and engaging series of events, which has so far proved very popular.”