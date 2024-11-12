Petition launched after Diocese of Lichfield fences off the Glebelands in Bayston Hill

Almost 500 people have signed a petition, showing the strength of local opposition to the Diocese of Lichfield’s recent decision to fence off the Glebelands in Bayston Hill.

The Glebelands in Bayston Hill. Photo: Via Change.org

The Glebelands was fenced off on Saturday 8th November bringing to an end the unrestricted access that the community has enjoyed for 75 years.

The valuable community asset is under threat from proposed future developments, instigated and promoted by the Lichfield Diocesan Board of Finance.

Local residents say that losing the Glebelands will deprive the area of the last remaining open space in the heart of the village, affecting the quality of our life and the well-being of the community.

Edward Markham, who started the petition, said: “Losing the Glebelands will deprive us of the last remaining open space in the heart of our village, affecting the quality of our village life and the well-being of our community…

“The Glebelands is a playground for our children, a pitch for our sports and games, a safe traffic-free space used by generations of Bayston Hill’s Scouts and Guides, for other crucial activities such as training guide dogs, an area to walk our dogs, and most importantly, a sanctuary to experience nature.”

Jen Long, a supporter of Edward’s petition, adds: “The Glebelands was an important part of my childhood and I strongly believe future generations should enjoy the same access.”

Residents of Bayston Hill, are calling on local decision-makers to reject any proposals to develop and instead remove the recently erected fencing and retain the Glebelands as a green space for the benefit of the community.

They say it’s not about resisting change. Rather, it is about protecting the village’s communal heritage and preserving the well-being of the village.

The petition can be viewed at http://change.org/SaveGlebelands.