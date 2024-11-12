Council agrees to campaign for action over ‘Street Scars’ problem

Shrewsbury Town Council has passed a motion to campaign for action on ‘Street Scars’, a situation where utility companies leave tarmac streaks through paving slabs, cobbles, and other important parts of the street scene.

Councillor Alex Wagner pictured by a ‘Street Scar’ in Shrewsbury

The motion was presented by Liberal Democrat councillor Alex Wagner, who also serves as Vice Chair of the Town Centre Residents’ Association.

Councillor Wagner commented that walking around Shrewsbury earlier in the day, a new scar had replaced York Stones on the High Street opposite the Wheatsheaf pub, and that the problem was ‘growing’ throughout Shrewsbury.

Underlying this is the fact that fines set out in legislation around Street Scars have been unchanged since 1991, where the penalty for failing to implement a permanent reinstatement was set at £2,500. This means that with each passing year, the relative cost-benefit for utility companies has changed, meaning many are willing to ‘take the hit’ of a fine and leave historic streets unrepaired.

Councillor Wagner’s motion argued for Shrewsbury Town Council to lobby Ministers, Shropshire Council, and Shrewsbury MP on the issue in support of updated legislation aimed at protecting the town’s heritage. This echoes calls made by the Create Streets thinktank, who recently published a report into Street Scars.

Councillor Alex Wagner said:

“Street scars are a blight on Shrewsbury’s historic streets, and speak of a deep lack of concern for the public realm.

“Residents care passionately about our town and its heritage, but councils are not equipped with the right tools to stop utility companies taking the hit of a fine rather than putting in place repairs.

“This should be a source of embarrassment for utility firms, but it is clear their senior management just don’t care. That means we need a change in the law that requires them to act and protect towns like Shrewsbury.

“I am very pleased that Shrewsbury Town Council has agreed to throw its weight behind updated legislation, calling for changes which would empower councils to take action, and properly regulate utility companies. This is a growing problem, and won’t go away without a change.

“It would be good to see our MP and Shropshire Council agree to take up this issue, and join us in lobbying Ministers for action.”