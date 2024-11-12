Arrest made following Shrewsbury drugs warrant

A man has been arrested following a warrant carried out at an address in Shrewsbury this morning.

The warrant was executed by the Shrewsbury & Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) at an address on Massey Crescent.

Officers searched the property and found a quantity of class B drugs.

A man, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. He was taken to custody where he remains as enquiries continue.

Police Sergeant Neil Ward, from the SNT, said: “This morning we successfully carried out a warrant at an address in Shrewsbury suspected of being linked to drug dealing in the area.

“Thanks to information provided by the public, it has led to the arrest of a man who remains in custody as we carry out further enquiries.

“Drugs have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality, and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“I would encourage anyone who is concerned about drugs supply in their local community to please report it to police.”