2.8 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, November 12, 2024
- Advertisement -

Appeal for witnesses following incidents of arson in Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live


Police are investigating two suspected incidents of arson after public toilets were damaged in Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock.

The first incident was reported to police on Thursday 31 October at around 5pm, and happened in the Severn Street public toilet block in Lowtown, Bridgnorth.

The fire caused extensive damage to the baby changing facility in the block, which is now having to be replaced.

- Advertisement -

The second incident happened on Sunday 3 November at around 4.35pm in the men’s public toilet on New Road in Much Wenlock.

The fire caused extensive damage to the toilet block, resulting it having to be closed for the foreseeable future for repairs.

Police say that no one has been arrested in connection with the fires, which may be linked, and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who was in area at the time of either of the fires, and may have witnessed any unusual behaviour, is asked to contact the Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing Bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP