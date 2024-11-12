Appeal for witnesses following incidents of arson in Much Wenlock and Bridgnorth



Police are investigating two suspected incidents of arson after public toilets were damaged in Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock.

The first incident was reported to police on Thursday 31 October at around 5pm, and happened in the Severn Street public toilet block in Lowtown, Bridgnorth.

The fire caused extensive damage to the baby changing facility in the block, which is now having to be replaced.

The second incident happened on Sunday 3 November at around 4.35pm in the men’s public toilet on New Road in Much Wenlock.

The fire caused extensive damage to the toilet block, resulting it having to be closed for the foreseeable future for repairs.

Police say that no one has been arrested in connection with the fires, which may be linked, and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who was in area at the time of either of the fires, and may have witnessed any unusual behaviour, is asked to contact the Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing Bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers.