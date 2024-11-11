Shrewsbury’s Gap car park reopens

The Gap car park in Raven Meadows, Shrewsbury has today reopened following ground investigations related to the Smithfield Riverside redevelopment.

The Gap car park in Shrewsbury. Image: Google Street View.

The car park has been temporarily closed since the late summer. Since its closure management of the car park has transferred to Shropshire Council and – following a public consultation – charges and charging hours will be the same as those already in place at the nearby Bridge Street and St Austin’s Street car parks.

During the closure various boreholes were drilled to collect core samples for laboratory testing, and groundwater monitoring installations were put in place to assess water levels and quality. These investigations, along with additional geological assessments, were essential to ensure the new development’s design is robust, sustainable, and suitable for the area.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, said:

“We’re grateful for the community’s understanding while The Gap car park was closed and appreciate the patience and cooperation of residents, businesses, and visitors during this period. Efforts were made to minimise disruption, and all work was carried out within appropriate hours to reduce noise in the town centre.

“The data gathered from these investigations provides a crucial foundation for the design of the Smithfield Riverside project, ensuring the site’s future as a vibrant space for Shrewsbury.”